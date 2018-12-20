Hain Celestial Group’s (HAIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. Maxim Group currently has a $36.00 target price on the stock.

“2018, HAIN hosted a luncheon for sell-side analysts with new CEO a few Board members. We have confidence in Mr. Schiller based on his vision for HAIN and his strong track record. We also came away from the lunch convinced that the Board is aligned with the CEO. We expect HAIN to focus on streamlining its business to reduce complexity and improve efficiency. the SEC announced a settlement with HAIN regarding its sales practices and did not impose a monetary penalty. We believe HAIN is reviewing all strategic alternatives, but likely must first sell Hain Pure Protein (HPP) and streamline the rest of its business.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAIN. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Hain Celestial Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Hain Celestial Group to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.87.

Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $16.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.07. Hain Celestial Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $42.71.

Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $560.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.12 million. Hain Celestial Group had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 6.67%. Hain Celestial Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hain Celestial Group will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark L. Schiller acquired 45,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $1,047,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,845,242.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global X Management Co LLC increased its holdings in Hain Celestial Group by 113.7% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells organic and natural products. The company operates in seven segments: the United States, United Kingdom, Tilda, Ella's Kitchen UK, Canada, Europe, and Cultivate. It offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids foods; diapers and wipes; rice and grain-based products; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; flour and baking mixes; breads, hot and cold cereals, pasta, condiments, cooking and culinary oils, granolas, and cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts; chilies; chocolates; and nut butters.

