Halcon Resources (HK) Stock Rating Lowered by Capital One Financial

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Imperial Capital set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Halcon Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Halcon Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Halcon Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.89.

Shares of NYSE HK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.60. 108,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,397,243. The company has a market capitalization of $273.14 million, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Halcon Resources has a twelve month low of $1.63 and a twelve month high of $9.07.

Halcon Resources (NYSE:HK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.33 million. Halcon Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 101.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Halcon Resources will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HK. Wilks Brothers LLC boosted its position in Halcon Resources by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilks Brothers LLC now owns 15,156,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,748,000 after buying an additional 3,625,800 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,785,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,320,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC purchased a new position in Halcon Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,481,000.

Halcon Resources Company Profile

HalcÃ³n Resources Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, production, exploration, and development of onshore oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2018, the company held interests in 21,679 net acres in the Monument Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas; and 27,035 net acres in the Hackberry Draw area of the Delaware Basin, located in Pecos and Reeves Counties, Texas.

