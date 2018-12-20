Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. is a therapeutically driven, development stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing recombinant human enzymes for the infertility, ophthalmology, and oncology communities. The company’s broad product development portfolio, including expected near- and long-term product offerings, is based on intellectual property covering the family of human enzymes known as hyaluronidases. The company’s initial products are being developed to offer safer and purer alternatives toexisting slaughterhouse derived extracts that carry risks of pathogen contamination, immunogenicity, and toxicity. The commercialization of Halozyme’s highly versatile enzyme technology within proven markets will enable the company to positively impact the quality of medicine. “

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.56.

HALO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65 and a beta of 1.79. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.93 and a 12 month high of $21.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.42 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 18.87%. Halozyme Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.