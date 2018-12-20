Happycoin Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last Week (HPC)

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded 31.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 20th. One Happycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00006960 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. Happycoin has a total market cap of $4.93 million and $6,878.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Happycoin has traded 25.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.02143427 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006340 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000337 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000646 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001808 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000038 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

Happycoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 17,625,724 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org.

Happycoin Coin Trading

Happycoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

