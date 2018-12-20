Harry Fisch Acquires 30,000 Shares of Veru Inc (VERU) Stock

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Director Harry Fisch bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.42 per share, with a total value of $42,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
VERU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.35. 188,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 120,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.89. Veru Inc has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 150.89% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veru Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hound Partners LLC bought a new position in Veru during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Veru by 328.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 78,909 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 475.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 93,815 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 72.4% during the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 420,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Veru by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,199,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on VERU. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 target price on shares of Veru and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.50.
Veru Company Profile
Veru Inc operates as a urology and oncology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial; and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.
See Also: Swap
Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.