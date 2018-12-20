Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (RODM) Declares Semiannual Dividend of $0.20

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) announced a semiannual dividend on Thursday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.2026 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, December 26th. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 20th.

RODM traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,127,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,188. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $31.02.

