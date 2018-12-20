Hasbro, Inc. (HAS) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 90.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,527 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 87.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Cape ANN Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $206,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 5,350 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $521,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 302,220 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $29,478,538.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,375.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 713,570 shares of company stock valued at $69,562,482. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Hasbro to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.33.

Shares of HAS opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.95. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.00 and a 52-week high of $109.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

