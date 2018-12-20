HC2 (HCHC) Trading Down 3.7%

HC2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:HCHC) fell 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.61. 458,109 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 601,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HCHC. ValuEngine raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised HC2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

The company has a market cap of $135.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in HC2 by 150.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. lifted its stake in HC2 by 982.6% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments L.P. now owns 30,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 122.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in HC2 during the third quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HC2 by 42.0% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HC2 (NYSE:HCHC)

HC2 Holdings, Inc engages in the construction, marine services, energy, telecommunications, insurance, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

