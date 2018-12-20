HCA Healthcare (HCA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company is expected to witness a rise in costs due its constant growth-related investments, which in turn would not allow the debts to reduce, remaining a concern.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Argus raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on HCA Healthcare from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

HCA stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.58. 2,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,881,200. HCA Healthcare has a 12 month low of $84.72 and a 12 month high of $147.42. The company has a market cap of $43.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 73.71% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total value of $709,357.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,211.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 170.3% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,030,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 39,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 13,874 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 91,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

