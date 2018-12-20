HCA Healthcare (HCA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $140.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HCA Healthcare’s shares have outperformed its industry’s gain in a year’s time. Its top line has been growing over the last several quarters on higher admissions as well as improved payor and service mix. A number of acquisitions helped the company gain a strong foothold in the industry, fueling its inorganic growth. The company has also raised its guidance from its previous projections. A strong balance sheet and free cash flow are a couple of other positives for the company. However, its high operating expenses continue to weigh on the margins. The company is expected to witness a rise in costs due its constant growth-related investments, which in turn would not allow the debts to reduce, remaining a concern.”

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $143.60.

HCA opened at $122.25 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $43.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.24%.

In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 820 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.36, for a total value of $116,735.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 32.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,698,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,270,000 after acquiring an additional 414,877 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3,350.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 205,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,530,000 after acquiring an additional 199,135 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 54.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,488,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 224,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

