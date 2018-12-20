HD Supply Holdings Inc (HDS) Position Trimmed by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,356,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 709,420 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HD Supply were worth $143,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 33.7% in the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 101,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,715 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in HD Supply by 67.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 980,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 393,333 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HD Supply in the second quarter valued at about $10,268,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HD Supply by 461.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 924,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,419,000 after purchasing an additional 759,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in HD Supply by 10.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 535,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 50,966 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded HD Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on HD Supply from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on HD Supply from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

In other news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 621,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $26,321,726.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph J. Deangelo purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $1,849,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 292,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,823,939.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HDS opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a one year low of $34.49 and a one year high of $46.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HD Supply Holdings Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

