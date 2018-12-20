Head to Head Analysis: Halliburton (HAL) versus KLX Energy Services (KLXE)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) and KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Halliburton shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of KLX Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Halliburton shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Halliburton and KLX Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halliburton $20.62 billion 1.17 -$463.00 million $1.22 22.66 KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

KLX Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Halliburton.

Dividends

Halliburton pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. KLX Energy Services does not pay a dividend. Halliburton pays out 59.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Halliburton and KLX Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halliburton 0 6 21 1 2.82 KLX Energy Services 0 0 2 0 3.00

Halliburton presently has a consensus target price of $50.46, indicating a potential upside of 82.56%. Given Halliburton’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Halliburton is more favorable than KLX Energy Services.

Profitability

This table compares Halliburton and KLX Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halliburton 0.70% 20.42% 6.94% KLX Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Halliburton beats KLX Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning. In addition, this segment offers oilfield production and completion chemicals and services; and electrical submersible pumps and progressive cavity pumps, as well as artificial lift services to enhance reservoir and wellbore recovery. The company's Drilling and Evaluation segment provides drilling fluid systems, performance additives, completion fluids, solids control, specialized testing equipment, and waste management services; and drilling systems and services. It also offers wireline and perforating services, including open-hole logging, and cased-hole and slickline; and drill bits and services comprising roller cone rock bits, fixed cutter bits, hole enlargement, and related downhole tools and services, as well as coring equipment and services. In addition, this segment provides integrated exploration, drilling, and production software, as well as related professional and data management services; testing and subsea services, such as acquisition and analysis of reservoir information and optimization solutions; and project management, consulting, integrated asset management, and well control and prevention services. Halliburton Company was founded in 1919 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About KLX Energy Services

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

