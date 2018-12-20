Head-To-Head Analysis: LG Display (LPL) versus Inrad Optics (INRD)

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) and Inrad Optics (OTCMKTS:INRD) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares LG Display and Inrad Optics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LG Display -1.29% -2.09% -1.01% Inrad Optics 4.13% 23.12% 7.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LG Display and Inrad Optics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LG Display $24.59 billion 0.23 $1.60 billion $2.40 3.35 Inrad Optics $9.86 million 1.24 -$680,000.00 N/A N/A

LG Display has higher revenue and earnings than Inrad Optics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LG Display and Inrad Optics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LG Display 2 1 3 0 2.17 Inrad Optics 0 0 0 0 N/A

LG Display currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.80%. Given LG Display’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe LG Display is more favorable than Inrad Optics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of LG Display shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of Inrad Optics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

LG Display has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inrad Optics has a beta of -0.67, indicating that its stock price is 167% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

LG Display pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Inrad Optics does not pay a dividend. LG Display pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. manufactures and sells thin-film transistor liquid crystal display and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels in the Republic of Korea, China, Europe, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. It offers various display panels primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, and mobile devices. The company also provides panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, automotive displays, portable navigation devices, and medical diagnostic equipment. It serves end-brand customers and their system integrators. The company was formerly known as LG.Philips LCD Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LG Display Co., Ltd. in February 2008. LG Display Co., Ltd. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

About Inrad Optics

Inrad Optics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets crystal-based optical components and devices, custom optical components, and precision optical and opto-mechanical assemblies in the United States. The company provides optical components, optical coatings, and subassemblies for the military, aerospace, industrial, and medical marketplace; precision metal optics; and UV filter optical components for use in critical applications in defense systems, such as missile warning sensors, as well as opto-mechanical design and assembly services. Its optical components include planar, prismatic, and spherical components fabricated from glass and synthetic crystals comprising mirrors, lenses, prisms, wave plates, polarizing optics, X-ray monochromators and mirrors, and cavity optics for lasers The company also offers laser system devices and instrumentation products comprising electro-optic and nonlinear crystal devices for altering the intensity, polarization, or wavelength of a laser beam, as well as other crystal components for use in laser research, in commercial laser systems, and in detection of fast neutrons; and pockels' cells and associated electronics. It serves corporations in the defense, aerospace, laser system, process control, and metrology sectors of the photonics industry, as well as the United States Government, national laboratories, and universities. The company markets its products through sales, marketing, and customer service teams, as well as through independent sales agents. Inrad Optics, Inc. also exports its products Europe, Israel, and Asia. The company was formerly known as Photonic Products Group, Inc. and changed its name to Inrad Optics, Inc. in 2012. Inrad Optics, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is based in Northvale, New Jersey.

