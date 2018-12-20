Head to Head Analysis: Presidio (PSDO) & KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR (KGDEY)

Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR (OTCMKTS:KGDEY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.2% of Presidio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Presidio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Presidio and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio 4.54% 5.63% 1.49% KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Presidio pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Presidio pays out 11.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Presidio and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio $2.86 billion 0.38 $134.20 million $1.39 9.56 KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR $340.91 million 8.45 $45.88 million N/A N/A

Presidio has higher revenue and earnings than KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR.

Volatility & Risk

Presidio has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Presidio and KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio 0 4 3 0 2.43 KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A

Presidio currently has a consensus target price of $17.71, indicating a potential upside of 33.29%. Given Presidio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Presidio is more favorable than KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR.

Summary

Presidio beats KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Presidio

Presidio, Inc. provides information technology (IT) solutions to the middle market in North America. The company offers digital infrastructure solutions that enable clients to deploy IT infrastructure, as well as focuses on networking, collaboration, enterprise mobility, Internet of Things, and data analytics. It also provides cloud infrastructure solutions through converged infrastructure, server, storage, support, and capacity-on-demand economic models, as well as cloud-managed services. In addition, the company is involved in assessing, designing, implementing, managing, and maintaining information security solutions that protect customers' critical business data; and provision of risk assessments, detailed reporting, ongoing reviews, process and program development, and training services. Further, it offers cyber risk management, infrastructure security, and managed security solutions; and professional services, including strategy, consulting, design, and implementation. Presidio, Inc. serves customers from various industry verticals, including healthcare, financial services, education, and professional services, as well as government. The company was formerly known as Aegis Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Presidio, Inc. in September 2016. Presidio, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About KINGDEE Intl SO/ADR

Kingdee International Software Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells enterprise management software products. The company operates through ERP Business, Cloud Services Business, and Others segments. The ERP Business segment is involved in the sale and implementation of enterprise management software; provision of other related services; sale of hardware related services to enterprise management software arrangements; and sale of middleware software. The Cloud Services Business segment provides e-commerce and other online management services. The Others segment operates investment properties comprising office buildings. The company also provides software-related technical services, as well as online financial services; develops, designs, manufactures, and sells hardware products; and develops Internet and online pay technology. It serves corporates, hospitals, and government organizations worldwide. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

