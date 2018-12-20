Head to Head Comparison: Enstar Group (ESGR) vs. Infinity Property and Casualty (IPCC)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Infinity Property and Casualty (NASDAQ:IPCC) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Enstar Group alerts:

70.6% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Infinity Property and Casualty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enstar Group and Infinity Property and Casualty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $1.11 billion 3.20 $311.45 million N/A N/A Infinity Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Infinity Property and Casualty.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Infinity Property and Casualty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 8.66% 4.81% 1.07% Infinity Property and Casualty N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Enstar Group and Infinity Property and Casualty, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Infinity Property and Casualty 0 1 0 0 2.00

Infinity Property and Casualty has a consensus price target of $121.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given Infinity Property and Casualty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Infinity Property and Casualty is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Dividends

Infinity Property and Casualty pays an annual dividend of $2.32 per share. Enstar Group does not pay a dividend. Infinity Property and Casualty has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Enstar Group beats Infinity Property and Casualty on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to large multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited as a result of its merger with The Enstar Group, Inc. in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Infinity Property and Casualty Company Profile

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal auto insurance products in the United States. The company offers nonstandard, commercial, and classic collector auto insurance products. It also provides reinsurance products and services. The company distributes its products primarily through a network of independent agencies and brokers. Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.