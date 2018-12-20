Head to Head Comparison: Esquire Financial (ESQ) versus Bank of Montreal (BMO)

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) and Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Get Esquire Financial alerts:

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Esquire Financial does not pay a dividend. Bank of Montreal pays out 41.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.6% of Esquire Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of Esquire Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Esquire Financial and Bank of Montreal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Esquire Financial $25.91 million 5.98 $3.64 million N/A N/A Bank of Montreal $25.01 billion 1.69 $4.24 billion $6.99 9.44

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than Esquire Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Esquire Financial and Bank of Montreal, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Esquire Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bank of Montreal 0 5 3 0 2.38

Esquire Financial currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.62%. Bank of Montreal has a consensus target price of $114.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.43%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than Esquire Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Esquire Financial and Bank of Montreal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Esquire Financial 19.14% 9.40% 1.38% Bank of Montreal 16.91% 14.97% 0.80%

Volatility & Risk

Esquire Financial has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats Esquire Financial on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Esquire Financial Company Profile

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial loans, including short-term financing for inventory, receivables, the purchase of supplies, or other operating needs arising during the normal course of business, as well as loans to its qualified merchant customers; commercial lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of post-settlement consumer and structured settlement loans to plaintiffs and claimants, as well as loans to individuals for debt consolidation, home repairs, home improvement, or consumer purchases; and real estate loans, such as multifamily, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, and construction loans. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a branch in Garden City, New York; and an administrative office in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Jericho, New York.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, creditor insurance products, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers. It also offers equity and debt underwriting, corporate lending and project financing, mergers and acquisitions advisory services, securitization, treasury management, risk management, debt and equity research, and institutional sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and government clients. In addition, the company offers trade finance, investment management, online investing, trust and estate services, tax planning, and investment solutions to institutional investors, as well as industry-leading research, sales, and trading services. It operates approximately 1,500 branches in Canada and the United States, as well as 2 smart branches in Edmonton and Calgary, Alberta. The company was founded in 1817 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Esquire Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esquire Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.