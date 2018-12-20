Head-To-Head Comparison: HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) versus Primerica (PRI)

HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) and Primerica (NYSE:PRI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Dividends

HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Primerica pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primerica pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Primerica has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primerica has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Primerica’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.82 $1.08 billion $4.49 14.90 Primerica $1.69 billion 2.51 $350.25 million $5.52 17.91

HANNOVER RUECK/S has higher revenue and earnings than Primerica. HANNOVER RUECK/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Primerica, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares HANNOVER RUECK/S and Primerica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HANNOVER RUECK/S 6.32% 12.80% 1.87% Primerica 21.88% 21.72% 2.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HANNOVER RUECK/S and Primerica, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Primerica 1 3 0 0 1.75

Primerica has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.25%. Given Primerica’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Primerica is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of Primerica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Primerica shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Primerica beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

HANNOVER RUECK/S Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products. The company also distributes and sells mutual funds and various retirement plans, managed investments, variable and fixed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, and segregated funds. In addition, it offers auto and homeowners' insurance, long-term care insurance, home automation solutions, and mortgage loan referrals; and insurance products, including supplemental medical and dental, accidental death, and disability for small businesses. Further, the company provides prepaid legal services that assist subscribers with legal matters, such as drafting wills, living wills and powers of attorney, trial defense, and motor vehicle-related matters. The company distributes and sells its products through licensed sales representatives. Primerica, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

