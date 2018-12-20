Head to Head Comparison: Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) versus Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) and Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Mack Cali Realty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. 3 4 0 0 1.57 Mack Cali Realty 1 4 1 0 2.00

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. presently has a consensus price target of $9.58, suggesting a potential upside of 54.82%. Mack Cali Realty has a consensus price target of $21.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.77%. Given Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is more favorable than Mack Cali Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Mack Cali Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. -6.91% -3.53% -1.01% Mack Cali Realty 6.81% 2.19% 0.75%

Risk and Volatility

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mack Cali Realty has a beta of 1.21, indicating that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Mack Cali Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. and Mack Cali Realty’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. $367.49 million 1.19 -$29.34 million $1.67 3.71 Mack Cali Realty $616.20 million 2.91 $23.18 million $2.23 8.91

Mack Cali Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mack Cali Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. Mack Cali Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mack Cali Realty pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mack Cali Realty has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Mack Cali Realty beats Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. on 15 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the Company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures.

About Mack Cali Realty

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces. A fully-integrated and self-managed company, Mack-Cali has provided world-class management, leasing, and development services throughout New Jersey and the surrounding region for two decades. By regularly investing in its properties and innovative lifestyle amenity packages, Mack-Cali creates environments that empower tenants and residents to reimagine the way they work and live.

