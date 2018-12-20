Head to Head Contrast: Argos Therapeutics (ARGS) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (CPIX)

Argos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARGS) and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 28.2% of Argos Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals -14.25% -4.68% -3.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Argos Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Argos Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals $41.15 million 2.46 -$7.97 million ($0.07) -93.00

Argos Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cumberland Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Argos Therapeutics and Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Argos Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cumberland Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.41%. Given Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cumberland Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Argos Therapeutics.

Summary

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals beats Argos Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Argos Therapeutics

Argos Therapeutics, Inc., an immuno-oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of individualized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases in North America. The company develops immunotherapies based on its proprietary technology platform, Arcelis. Its product candidates include rocapuldencel-T, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic renal cell carcinoma; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat early stage renal cell carcinoma and muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company also develops AGS-004, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus. The company was formerly known as Merix Bioscience, Inc. and changed its name to Argos Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2004. Argos Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension. Its pre-approval products consist of RediTrexTM Methotrexate injection for treating active rheumatoid, juvenile idiopathic, and psoriatic arthritis, as well as disabling psoriasis. The company markets and sells its products through sales representatives and district managers. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a strategic alliance with Clinigen Group plc and Nordic Group B.V. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

