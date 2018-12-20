Head-To-Head Contrast: Five Point (FPH) & Urban Edge Properties (UE)

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) and Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Urban Edge Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Five Point does not pay a dividend. Urban Edge Properties pays out 65.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Urban Edge Properties has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of Five Point shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Urban Edge Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Five Point and Urban Edge Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Point 0 1 1 0 2.50 Urban Edge Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Five Point currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 47.45%. Given Five Point’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Five Point is more favorable than Urban Edge Properties.

Profitability

This table compares Five Point and Urban Edge Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Point 118.34% -1.62% -1.03% Urban Edge Properties 20.55% 8.39% 2.99%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Point and Urban Edge Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Point $139.43 million 7.79 $73.23 million ($0.61) -12.23 Urban Edge Properties $407.04 million 4.84 $67.07 million $1.34 12.87

Five Point has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Urban Edge Properties. Five Point is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Urban Edge Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Five Point has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Urban Edge Properties has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Urban Edge Properties beats Five Point on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016. Five Point Holdings, LLC was founded in 2009 and is based in Aliso Viejo, California.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 88 properties totaling 16.3 million square feet of gross leasable area.

