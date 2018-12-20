Head-To-Head Contrast: HP (HPQ) versus NEC (NIPNF)

HP (NYSE:HPQ) and NEC (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

Get HP alerts:

This table compares HP and NEC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HP 9.11% -188.62% 9.71% NEC 1.26% 3.50% 1.33%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for HP and NEC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HP 0 9 9 0 2.50 NEC 0 0 0 0 N/A

HP currently has a consensus price target of $27.20, indicating a potential upside of 32.36%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HP and NEC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HP $58.47 billion 0.55 $5.33 billion $2.02 10.17 NEC $25.69 billion 0.00 $412.83 million N/A N/A

HP has higher revenue and earnings than NEC.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. NEC does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 31.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.7% of HP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of HP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HP beats NEC on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HP

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

About NEC

NEC Corporation engages in the integration of information technology (IT) and network technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Public, Enterprise, Telecom Carrier, and System Platform. The company provides systems integration services, such as systems implementation and consulting; maintenance and support services; outsourcing/cloud services; and system equipment. It also provides network infrastructure products, including core network products, mobile phone base stations, submarine systems comprising submarine cable and ocean observation systems, optical transmission systems, routers/switches, and mobile backhaul products, as well as telecom operations and management solutions, and other services/solutions. In addition, the company provides hardware products, such as servers, mainframes, supercomputers, storage products, business PCs, tablet devices, POS, ATMs, control equipment, wireless LAN routers, displays, and projectors; and software products that consist of integrated operation management, application servers, and security and database software. Further, it offers enterprise network solutions that include IP telephony systems, WAN/wireless access equipment, and LAN products; data center infrastructure services; and safety products, which include biometric solutions comprising face recognition and fingerprint identification, surveillance products, Smart energy products, and lighting equipment. Additionally, the company engages in the provision of IT services for retail sector; and manufacturing co-creation program activities. It primarily serves governments, governmental agencies, local governments, public institutions, financial institutions, and other organizations, as well as telecom carriers. The company was formerly known as Nippon Electric Company, Limited and changed its name to NEC Corporation in April 1983. NEC Corporation was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.