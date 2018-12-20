Head-To-Head Contrast: MER Telemanagement Solutions (MTSL) & Fabrinet (FN)

MER Telemanagement Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSL) and Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get MER Telemanagement Solutions alerts:

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Fabrinet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MER Telemanagement Solutions $8.63 million 0.59 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Fabrinet $1.37 billion 1.35 $84.16 million $2.98 16.85

Fabrinet has higher revenue and earnings than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

MER Telemanagement Solutions has a beta of 3.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fabrinet has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Fabrinet shares are owned by institutional investors. 59.1% of MER Telemanagement Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Fabrinet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares MER Telemanagement Solutions and Fabrinet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MER Telemanagement Solutions N/A N/A N/A Fabrinet 6.54% 13.53% 9.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MER Telemanagement Solutions and Fabrinet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MER Telemanagement Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Fabrinet 0 2 3 0 2.60

Fabrinet has a consensus target price of $51.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.95%. Given Fabrinet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fabrinet is more favorable than MER Telemanagement Solutions.

Summary

Fabrinet beats MER Telemanagement Solutions on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), enterprise mobility management, and online and mobile video advertising worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise, Service Providers, and Video Advertising. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT). The company also provides TEM services, such as Map-to-Wins, a strategic consulting approach for TEM solution; and consulting services, including invoice and inventory audit and recovery, contract negotiations and strategic sourcing, discovery and road mapping, process diagnosis and solution design, and wireless optimization services, as well as creation and implementation of IT governance, risk, and compliance policies. In addition, the company offers converged billing solutions that include applications for charging and invoicing customers, interconnect billing, and partner revenue management services for wireless providers, voice over Internet protocol, Internet protocol television, mobile virtual network operators, and content service providers. Further, it provides cloud and managed services; and digital video advertising solutions for large and small brand advertisers, advertising agencies, and other businesses. The company sells its solutions through original equipment manufacturers, distribution channels, and direct sales force. MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test. Its products comprise switching products, such as reconfigurable optical add-drop multiplexers, optical amplifiers, modulators, and other optical components and modules that enable network managers to route voice, video, and data communications traffic through fiber optic cables at various wavelengths and speeds, and over various distances; tunable lasers, transceivers, and transponders; and active optical cables, which provide high-speed interconnect capabilities for data centers and computing clusters, as well as for Infiniband, Ethernet, fiber channel, and optical backplane connectivity. The company also offers solid state, diode-pumped, gas, and fiber lasers used in semiconductor processing, biotechnology and medical device, metrology, and material processing industries; and differential pressure, micro-gyro, fuel, and other sensors used in automobiles, as well as non-contact temperature measurement sensors for the medical industry. In addition, it designs and fabricates application-specific crystals, lenses, prisms, mirrors, and laser components and substrates, as well as other custom and standard borosilicate, clear fused quartz, and synthetic fused silica glass products. The company serves original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. Fabrinet was incorporated in 1999 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MER Telemanagement Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.