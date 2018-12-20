Head to Head Review: Arcadis (ARCAY) and Hill International (HIL)

Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) and Hill International (NYSE:HIL) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arcadis and Hill International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcadis $3.64 billion 0.30 $80.02 million N/A N/A Hill International $483.73 million 0.45 $27.36 million N/A N/A

Arcadis has higher revenue and earnings than Hill International.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Arcadis and Hill International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcadis 0 0 0 0 N/A Hill International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Arcadis pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hill International does not pay a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Arcadis has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hill International has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcadis and Hill International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcadis N/A N/A N/A Hill International -7.62% -16.41% -6.03%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Hill International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Arcadis shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Hill International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Arcadis beats Hill International on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Arcadis Company Profile

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services. It also offers contract solutions for claims preparation and defense, dispute avoidance and resolution, expert witness, and strategic procurement and contract advice; cost and commercial management, strategic procurement and contract strategy, and whole lifecycle costing services; civil and structural engineering, asset management, electrical engineering, building information modelling, mechanical engineering, and tunneling and underground infrastructure services; and environmental solutions, such as site evaluation and restoration, strategic environmental consulting, environmental construction, and environmental planning services. In addition, the company provides sustainable urban development, transportation planning, and urban planning services; and water supply and treatment, water management, and industrial water treatment services. It serves natural resources, power, retail, transportation, water and utilities, public, and other industrial sectors, as well as cities, commercial developers, contractors, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as Heidemij NV and changed its name to Arcadis N.V. in October 1997. Arcadis NV was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc. provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services. It primarily serves the United States federal, state and local governments, as well as other national governments and private sector customers. The company operates in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Hill International, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

