Head-To-Head Review: CLPS (CLPS) and Workiva (WK)

CLPS (NASDAQ:CLPS) and Workiva (NYSE:WK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for CLPS and Workiva, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CLPS 0 0 0 0 N/A Workiva 1 2 4 0 2.43

Workiva has a consensus price target of $39.20, suggesting a potential upside of 9.31%. Given Workiva’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Workiva is more favorable than CLPS.

Profitability

This table compares CLPS and Workiva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CLPS N/A N/A N/A Workiva -24.17% N/A -26.25%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of CLPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Workiva shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Workiva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CLPS and Workiva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CLPS $48.94 million 1.30 $2.43 million N/A N/A Workiva $207.87 million 7.56 -$44.42 million ($1.07) -33.51

CLPS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Workiva.

Summary

Workiva beats CLPS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CLPS Company Profile

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management. The company also provides core banking services, including business analysis, system design, development, testing, system maintenance, and operation support; and services in loans, deposit, general ledger, wealth management, debit card, anti-money-laundering, statement and reporting, and risk management, as well as architecture consulting services for core banking systems, and online and mobile banking. In addition, it offers software project development, maintenance, and testing solution services, including COBOL, Java, .NET, Mobile, and other technology applications; and CLPS Virtual Banking Platform, a training platform for IT talents owned by CLPS. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for the finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and performance and management reporting markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides Wdesk, a platform with proprietary word processing, spreadsheet, and presentation applications to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports. As of December 31, 2017, it had subscriptions from 3,063 enterprises, including various Fortune 500 companies. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

