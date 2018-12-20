Head-To-Head Review: Gaia (GAIA) vs. Entertainment One (ENTMF)

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and Entertainment One (OTCMKTS:ENTMF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Gaia and Entertainment One, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 4 0 3.00 Entertainment One 0 1 0 0 2.00

Gaia presently has a consensus target price of $25.25, indicating a potential upside of 159.77%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than Entertainment One.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Gaia and Entertainment One’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $28.29 million 6.15 -$23.27 million ($1.57) -6.19 Entertainment One $1.42 billion 1.44 N/A N/A N/A

Entertainment One has higher revenue and earnings than Gaia.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.2% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.4% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Gaia has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entertainment One has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gaia and Entertainment One’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -70.92% -29.95% -26.13% Entertainment One N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Gaia beats Entertainment One on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscribers worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming. The company's content on its network is curated into three channels, including Yoga, Transformation, and Seeking Truth; and delivered directly to subscribers through its streaming platform. It complements its produced and owned content through long term, predominately exclusive, and licensing agreements. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is based in Louisville, Colorado.

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs. The company is also involved in the merchandise sales activities, as well as in the distribution of music and video. Its content rights library includes approximately 80,000 hours of film and television content; and 40,000 music tracks. Entertainment One Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

