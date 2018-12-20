Head-To-Head Review: Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (OTTW)

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) and Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Get Hometrust Bancshares alerts:

Hometrust Bancshares has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Hometrust Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ottawa Savings Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Hometrust Bancshares pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.4% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Hometrust Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.7% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hometrust Bancshares 7.38% 6.93% 0.85% Ottawa Savings Bancorp 7.41% 3.38% 0.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and Ottawa Savings Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hometrust Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hometrust Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.04%. Given Hometrust Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hometrust Bancshares is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hometrust Bancshares and Ottawa Savings Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hometrust Bancshares $136.37 million 3.42 $8.17 million $1.38 18.11 Ottawa Savings Bancorp $11.84 million 3.79 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Hometrust Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Summary

Ottawa Savings Bancorp beats Hometrust Bancshares on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations. The company's loan portfolio comprises retail consumer loans, such as one-to-four-family real estate lending, home equity lines of credit, construction and land/lots, indirect auto finance, and consumer lending; and commercial loans that include commercial real estate lending, construction and development lending, and commercial and industrial loans. It also provides small business administration loans, indirect automobile loans, and municipal leases; and cash management and online/mobile banking services, as well as ground and equipment lease financing to fire departments. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 43 offices in North Carolina, Upstate South Carolina, East Tennessee, and Southwest Virginia. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Asheville, North Carolina.

About Ottawa Savings Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Hometrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hometrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.