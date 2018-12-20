Head to Head Review: Mr. Amazing Loans (MRAL) & IEG (IEGH)

Mr. Amazing Loans (OTC:MRAL) and IEG (OTCMKTS:IEGH) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mr. Amazing Loans and IEG, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mr. Amazing Loans 0 1 0 0 2.00 IEG 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mr. Amazing Loans currently has a consensus price target of $0.31, suggesting a potential upside of 210.00%. IEG has a consensus price target of $0.80, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given IEG’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IEG is more favorable than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of IEG shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of Mr. Amazing Loans shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.5% of IEG shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and IEG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mr. Amazing Loans $1.69 million 1.03 -$5.50 million N/A N/A IEG N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IEG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mr. Amazing Loans.

Dividends

IEG pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share. Mr. Amazing Loans does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Mr. Amazing Loans and IEG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mr. Amazing Loans -275.74% -85.92% -83.89% IEG N/A N/A N/A

Summary

IEG beats Mr. Amazing Loans on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mr. Amazing Loans

Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides unsecured online consumer loans to individuals in the United States. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 20 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as IEG Holdings Corporation. Mr. Amazing Loans Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About IEG

IEG Holdings Corporation, a consumer finance company, provides online unsecured consumer loans to individuals. It offers loans for debt consolidation, medical expenses, home improvements, auto repairs, purchases, and discretionary spending. The company provides its unsecured consumer loans to residents under the Mr. Amazing Loans brand name through its mramazingloans.com Website in 19 states, including Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. IEG Holdings Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

