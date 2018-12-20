Head to Head Survey: Cerro Grande Mining (CEGMF) & SOUTH32 Ltd/S (SOUHY)

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and SOUTH32 Ltd/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and SOUTH32 Ltd/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -182.76% SOUTH32 Ltd/S N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of 22.46, suggesting that its stock price is 2,146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOUTH32 Ltd/S has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Cerro Grande Mining does not pay a dividend. SOUTH32 Ltd/S pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and SOUTH32 Ltd/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining $3.33 million 0.25 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A SOUTH32 Ltd/S $7.55 billion 1.56 $1.33 billion $1.27 9.07

SOUTH32 Ltd/S has higher revenue and earnings than Cerro Grande Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of SOUTH32 Ltd/S shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cerro Grande Mining and SOUTH32 Ltd/S, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A SOUTH32 Ltd/S 0 0 2 0 3.00

Summary

SOUTH32 Ltd/S beats Cerro Grande Mining on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cerro Grande Mining Company Profile

Cerro Grande Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. Its primary property is the Pimenton Mine that covers an area of 3,121 hectares located in the high mountain range of Chile. The company was formerly known as South American Gold and Copper Company Limited and changed its name to Cerro Grande Mining Corporation in March 2011. Cerro Grande Mining Corporation was founded in 1990 and is based in Providencia, Chile.

SOUTH32 Ltd/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as BHP Coal Holdings Pty Limited and changed its name to South32 Limited in March 2015. South32 Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

