Head to Head Survey: Coupon Express (CPXP) and Qiwi (QIWI)

Coupon Express (OTCMKTS:CPXP) and Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coupon Express and Qiwi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coupon Express 0 0 0 0 N/A Qiwi 1 0 1 0 2.00

Qiwi has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%.

Profitability

This table compares Coupon Express and Qiwi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coupon Express N/A N/A N/A Qiwi 11.52% 14.40% 6.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.7% of Qiwi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Coupon Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Coupon Express has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Qiwi has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Coupon Express and Qiwi’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coupon Express N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Qiwi $363.00 million 1.70 $53.24 million $1.04 13.24

Qiwi has higher revenue and earnings than Coupon Express.

Summary

Qiwi beats Coupon Express on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coupon Express

Coupon Express, Inc., a digital signage company, engages in the placement and management of coupon kiosks in the United States. It provides interactive customer communications systems and applications supporting targeted marketing programs with point-of-purchase services; and information for shoppers and distributors. The company offers in-store customized couponing in various languages for impact in regional independent retailers in the grocery and convenience store industries, enabling retailers to determine price-points for new products and mitigate losses from hard-to-sell items through its proprietary kiosks and services. Coupon Express, Inc., through a joint marketing agreement with Midax, Inc., provides transactions for issuing, redeeming, and reporting coupons, as well as creating loyalty programs and shopping list services. The company was formerly known as PSI Corporation and changed its name to Coupon Express, Inc. in October 2011. Coupon Express, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Qiwi

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software. It also provides Qiwi Wallet, which is an online and mobile payment processing, and money transfer system that allows customers to pay for the products and services of merchants, as well as perform peer-to-peer money transfers through a virtual wallet; and Visa-branded prepaid cards. In addition, the company offers payment-by installments card systems under the SOVEST brand name; and value added services. Qiwi plc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Nicosia, Cyprus.

