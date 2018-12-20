Head to Head Survey: Mandom (MDOMF) and e.l.f. Beauty (ELF)

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Mandom and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mandom N/A N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty 10.11% 10.60% 5.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mandom and e.l.f. Beauty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mandom $734.92 million 1.79 $56.96 million $1.18 23.14 e.l.f. Beauty $269.89 million 1.68 $33.47 million $0.48 19.58

Mandom has higher revenue and earnings than e.l.f. Beauty. e.l.f. Beauty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mandom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Mandom and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mandom 0 0 0 0 N/A e.l.f. Beauty 2 7 1 0 1.90

e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus price target of $14.16, suggesting a potential upside of 50.60%. Given e.l.f. Beauty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe e.l.f. Beauty is more favorable than Mandom.

Volatility & Risk

Mandom has a beta of 4.88, meaning that its share price is 388% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.l.f. Beauty has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Mandom on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mandom Company Profile

Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics, perfumes, and quasi-drugs in Japan, Indonesia, and internationally. The company offers a range of products, including men's everyday grooming products, as well as general fashion items, such as hair styling, skin care, and body care products; and hair coloring, scalp care, and face care products under the Gatsby and Lúcido brands. It also provides a range of women's grooming and fashion items comprising hair styling, body care, and beauty products that include make-up and skin care items, as well as hair coloring and treatment products under the Bifesta, Pixy, Lúcido-L, and Pucelle brands. In addition, the company offers professional-use products and technologies to hair salons through distributors. Further, it provides insurance agency, travel, and general services. The company sells its products to drug stores and convenience stores through distributors. The company was formerly known as Tancho Corporation and changed its name to Mandom Corporation in April 1971. Mandom Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Osaka, Japan.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty company. The company offers cosmetics, including face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products, and cosmetics sets/kits; and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name. It sells its products through direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f. stores in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Oakland, California.

