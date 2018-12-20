Healthcare Realty Trust (HR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated with the delivery of healthcare services throughout the United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,955. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.09 and a one year high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $113.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.45 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.92% and a net margin of 3.66%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 4,618 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $139,740.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,131.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce D. Sullivan sold 3,000 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.13, for a total value of $93,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,557 shares of company stock worth $1,104,114 over the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HR. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 725.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 272.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned 201 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.0 billion.

