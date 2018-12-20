Healthequity (HQY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “With solid HSA member growth, HealthEquity exited the third quarter on an impressive note. Additionally, a bullish guidance for fiscal 2019 paints a bright picture. Strong growth in Service and Custodial revenue segments too buoys optimism. Currently, HealthEquity is the third largest HSA custodian by market share. In addition to HSA, the company offers health reimbursement arrangement (HRA) and a health flexible spending account (FSA) to regional employers. These apart, HealthEquity’s 401(K) solution that lowers the cost, risk and work of managing a retirement plan bode well for the company. Moreover, management is optimistic about the launch of HealthEquity retirement services. The stock has outperformed the industry in a year's time. However, the company faces stiff competition in the Medical Services markets. HealthEquity is required to comply with strict Treasury Regulations formulated by the Internal Revenue Service or the IRS.”

Get Healthequity alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HQY. ValuEngine lowered Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered Healthequity from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Healthequity from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.08.

HQY stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.20, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. Healthequity has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Healthequity had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 24.52%. The company had revenue of $70.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Healthequity will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank Corvino sold 2,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $146,435.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,051 shares in the company, valued at $357,661.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.91, for a total value of $307,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,883,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,846 shares of company stock worth $922,628 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $172,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthequity by 57.4% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthequity (HQY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthequity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthequity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.