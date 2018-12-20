Heat Biologics Inc (HTBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) will report $1.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heat Biologics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heat Biologics will report full-year sales of $5.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 million to $5.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.95 million, with estimates ranging from $4.80 million to $5.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heat Biologics.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 331.02% and a negative return on equity of 94.53%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTBX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heat Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 price target on shares of Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Heat Biologics by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 136,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. Heat Biologics has a 12 month low of $1.09 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

