Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $12.92 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (MTB)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.06% of M&T Bank worth $12,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 15,311.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 638,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,614,000 after acquiring an additional 634,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 64.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,341,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,211,000 after acquiring an additional 527,556 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 104.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,706,000 after acquiring an additional 371,263 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,258,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,251,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $723,439,000 after buying an additional 297,143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $141.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $140.49 and a twelve month high of $197.37. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.86.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.18. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 42.78%.

In other news, insider Sabeth Siddique sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $153,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $153,643.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,567 shares in the company, valued at $3,218,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,164 shares of company stock worth $524,899 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush set a $188.00 price target on M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.36.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide retail and commercial banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

