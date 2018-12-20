Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $14.76 Million Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN)

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 823,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,700 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 2.41% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $14,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 132,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 8,902 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,674 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 644,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,553,000 after buying an additional 63,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 263.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 538,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 390,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

DFIN stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.50. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.31. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

