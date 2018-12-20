Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Strong Sell

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

HRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on Heron Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.48. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $42.90.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $19.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 72.23% and a negative net margin of 326.79%. The company’s revenue was up 130.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kimberly Manhard sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.07, for a total value of $192,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $224,000.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing medicines to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.