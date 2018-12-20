Heroux Devtek Inc (HRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heroux Devtek Inc (TSE:HRX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$18.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Heroux Devtek in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price target on Heroux Devtek from C$19.00 to C$17.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Raymond James raised Heroux Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Heroux Devtek from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th.

Get Heroux Devtek alerts:

Shares of Heroux Devtek stock traded down C$0.33 on Friday, hitting C$12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 12,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,852. Heroux Devtek has a one year low of C$11.84 and a one year high of C$16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.42, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 4.08.

Heroux Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$95.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heroux Devtek will post 0.879999988922109 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heroux Devtek Company Profile

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, integration, testing, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic flight control actuators, and fracture-critical components in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also manufactures and sells hydraulic systems, fluid filtration systems, electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, and cabinets for suppliers of airborne radar, electro-optic systems, and aircraft controls.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Heroux Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heroux Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.