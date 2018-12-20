Hexcel Co. (HXL) Position Trimmed by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 47.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 761,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 682,097 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 0.88% of Hexcel worth $51,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hexcel by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,465,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $366,492,000 after purchasing an additional 176,648 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,445,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $231,012,000 after acquiring an additional 93,987 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,251,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,938,000 after acquiring an additional 62,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,988,626 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 40,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 79.2% during the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,893,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,687,000 after acquiring an additional 836,560 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HXL stock opened at $56.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $56.34 and a one year high of $73.42. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.19.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $540.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hexcel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HXL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.75.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. The company operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycombs, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blade, recreational product, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

