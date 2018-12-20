HFF (HF) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of HFF (NYSE:HF) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday.

HF has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HFF from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HFF from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE HF opened at $33.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.24. HFF has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

HFF (NYSE:HF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $161.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.60 million. HFF had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 38.66%. On average, analysts predict that HFF will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Gibson sold 34,763 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $1,534,091.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,028 shares in the company, valued at $18,624,095.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Joe Thornton, Jr. sold 12,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $532,793.52. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 434,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,087,939.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,244 shares of company stock worth $5,696,330 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,866,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,189,000 after purchasing an additional 425,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,560,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,217,000 after purchasing an additional 410,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 739,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 59,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of HFF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 493,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after purchasing an additional 19,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

HFF Company Profile

HFF, Inc provides commercial real estate and capital market services to the users and providers of capital primarily in the United States commercial real estate industry. The company offers debt placement services, such as construction and construction/mini-permanent loans, adjustable and fixed rate mortgages, entity level debts, mezzanine debts, forward delivery loans, tax exempt financing, and sale/leaseback financing to the owners of various properties comprising office, retail, industrial, hotel, multi-housing, student housing, self-storage, senior living, independent living, assisted living, nursing homes, condominiums and condominium conversions, mixed-use properties, and land.

