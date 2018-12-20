HighPoint Resources (HPR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.29

HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.29 and last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 57451 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPR. Imperial Capital set a $9.00 price objective on HighPoint Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 20th. Seaport Global Securities raised HighPoint Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine lowered HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered HighPoint Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.53.

The stock has a market capitalization of $522.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $131.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.47 million. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 44.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that HighPoint Resources Corp will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Troy L. Schindler bought 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.88 per share, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori A. Lancaster bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.62 per share, with a total value of $26,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 175,000 shares of company stock valued at $515,100 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,766,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,782,000 after buying an additional 1,549,709 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,977,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,289,000 after buying an additional 1,401,816 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in HighPoint Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,014,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,150,000 after buying an additional 1,339,293 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,214,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,453,000. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Company Profile

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

