Himax Technologies (HIMX) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital raised Himax Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Lake Street Capital set a $8.00 target price on Himax Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Himax Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Himax Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Himax Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.47.

Shares of Himax Technologies stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $612.69 million, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of -0.34. Himax Technologies has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $10.98.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $188.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.20 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the third quarter valued at $229,000. 19.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

