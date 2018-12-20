HitChain (HIT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

HitChain (CURRENCY:HIT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 20th. HitChain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $626,642.00 worth of HitChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HitChain has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HitChain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OKEx, Huobi and Bilaxy.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HitChain alerts:

MOAC (MOAC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00012810 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00006825 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000895 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Banyan Network (BBN) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Golos (GOLOS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000263 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000566 BTC.

HitChain Token Profile

HitChain uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. HitChain’s total supply is 102,400,000,000 tokens. HitChain’s official Twitter account is @Hit_Chain. The official message board for HitChain is hitchain.org/topic.html. HitChain’s official website is hitchain.org/index.html.

Buying and Selling HitChain

HitChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HitChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HitChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HitChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HitChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.