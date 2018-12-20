HL Acquisition Corp. Units’ Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 25th (OTCMKTS:HCCHU)

HL Acquisition Corp. Units’ (OTCMKTS:HCCHU) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, December 25th. HL Acquisition Corp. Units had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on June 28th. The total size of the offering was $50,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

HCCHU opened at $10.36 on Thursday. HL Acquisition Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCCHU. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Cowen Inc. purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $528,000. City Financial Investment Co Ltd purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $754,000. Context Partners Fund L.P. purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the 3rd quarter valued at about $770,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HL Acquisition Corp. Units in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,811,000.

About HL Acquisition Corp. Units

HL Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchase all or substantially all of the assets of, enter into contractual arrangements with, or engage in any other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

