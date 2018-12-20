Holly Keller Koeppel Purchases 10,000 Shares of Vesuvius PLC (VSVS) Stock

Vesuvius PLC (LON:VSVS) insider Holly Keller Koeppel acquired 10,000 shares of Vesuvius stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 488 ($6.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,800 ($63,765.84).

LON VSVS opened at GBX 499.40 ($6.53) on Thursday. Vesuvius PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 503.50 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 643.50 ($8.41).

Get Vesuvius alerts:

VSVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vesuvius in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 660 ($8.62) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 760 ($9.93) to GBX 765 ($10.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Vesuvius in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “top pick” rating and a GBX 700 ($9.15) target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vesuvius from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Vesuvius currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 687.31 ($8.98).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/holly-keller-koeppel-purchases-10000-shares-of-vesuvius-plc-vsvs-stock.html.

Vesuvius Company Profile

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, melt shop refractories, coatings, filtration and gating systems, metallurgical and pouring control systems, feeding systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Vesuvius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesuvius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.