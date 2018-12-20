Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (HFBL) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $26.95

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.95 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.71 million, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.66.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $4.56 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,448 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile (NASDAQ:HFBL)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It offers various deposit products, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

