HomeStreet (HMST) Price Target Cut to $26.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) had its price objective lowered by analysts at DA Davidson to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.38% from the company’s previous close.

HMST has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HomeStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of HomeStreet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 target price on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $21.78 on Thursday. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

Featured Article: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.