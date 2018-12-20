Host Hotels and Resorts (HST) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) was downgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HST. Zacks Investment Research lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $22.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a $23.00 price objective on Host Hotels and Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered Host Hotels and Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised Host Hotels and Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock opened at $17.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts has a 12 month low of $17.19 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,083,000 after buying an additional 1,747,770 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.2% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 588.7% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.0% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 224,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the third quarter worth about $9,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels and Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

