HRT Financial LLC Acquires New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (IPGP)

HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in IPG Photonics by 7.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,073,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $678,148,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 307.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 864,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,925,000 after buying an additional 652,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 77.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 743,049 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,967,000 after buying an additional 325,425 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 67.0% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 741,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,695,000 after buying an additional 297,295 shares during the period. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 24.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 684,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,888,000 after buying an additional 132,469 shares during the period. 59.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

In other news, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $57,871.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,461.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas J. Burgomaster sold 294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total value of $27,547.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,666.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,131 shares of company stock valued at $103,915. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP opened at $112.79 on Thursday. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12 month low of $107.59 and a 12 month high of $264.11. The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.76.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $356.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub lowered IPG Photonics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price (down previously from $160.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on IPG Photonics to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.67.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/20/hrt-financial-llc-acquires-new-position-in-ipg-photonics-co-ipgp.html.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Article: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.