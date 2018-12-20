HRT Financial LLC Buys New Holdings in Red Hat Inc (RHT)

HRT Financial LLC bought a new stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,406 shares of the open-source software company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,435 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 15,381 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 7,022 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 585,415 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $78,662,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Red Hat by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,735 shares of the open-source software company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Hat in a report on Monday, October 29th. Citigroup cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $163.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Red Hat to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Red Hat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Red Hat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.62.

Shares of NYSE RHT opened at $175.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.27, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. Red Hat Inc has a 1-year low of $115.31 and a 1-year high of $179.49.

Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 17th. The open-source software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $847.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.79 million. Red Hat had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 8.66%. Red Hat’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Red Hat Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Delisa Alexander sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $120,028.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,153,121.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James M. Whitehurst sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $314,200.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 361,627 shares in the company, valued at $45,214,223.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,631 shares of company stock worth $453,984. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Red Hat

Red Hat, Inc provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications.

