HRT Financial LLC Purchases New Holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,491 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,366,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,753,000 after buying an additional 92,418 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 7,855,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,689,000 after buying an additional 957,705 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 4.6% in the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,522,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $184,522,000 after buying an additional 330,003 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Plains GP in the third quarter valued at about $158,475,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 137.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,557,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,268,000 after buying an additional 2,056,356 shares during the last quarter. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Plains GP in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, September 23rd. Bank of America raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Plains GP from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, Director John T. Raymond bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,745,425.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar K. Brown bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,032. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $21.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.27. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Plains GP had a positive return on equity of 1.43% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

